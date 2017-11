Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramedics are on scene at a collision outside Helsby High School involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian.

North West Ambulance Service has sent a rapid response vehicle to the accident on the A56 Chester Road after being alerted at 4.36pm today (Wednesday, November 15).

Cheshire Police understand the pedestrian has been injured. He is a male in his 60s who is believed to have suffered 'serious injuries'.

But the incident is causing traffic delays in both directions.