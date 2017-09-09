Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flipping heck! – another eaterie is opening soon in Chester city centre offering French-style pancakes and waffles.

Crêpeaffaire has just lodged plans to create a new shop front at 34 Bridge Street within the former Central Perk premises.

There are ambitions to launch before the end of the year.

And the small takeaway and restaurant chain will generate extra competition for the independently-owned Hanky Panky Pancakes in nearby Commonhall Street.

Lovers of the crêpe – be it sweet or savoury – may already have sampled the company’s range because it operated from a retro-style Citroën truck at Cheshire Oaks over the summer.

But the Chester operation will be a permanent fixture offering a ‘delicious selection’ of savoury and sweet crêpes, waffles, mini pancakes, coffees, juices, smoothies and shakes.

The company makes its batter fresh each day using organic flour and the ‘freshest ingredients’. And there’s an alternative for customers with gluten-free dietary requirements.

Among the sweet crêpes on the menu is the ‘Bananalicious’ featuring banana and Belgian chocolate with Nutella or butterscotch. And the ‘Merry Berry’ filling has seasonal berries, honey, fresh mint and yoghurt.

While the savoury collection includes ‘Mexican Chicken’ with marinated pulled chicken, grains, pulses and quinoa, soured cream, salsa, cheese and chillies.

There is even a breakfast selection including the All Day Breakfast crêpe with streaky back bacon, free range egg, mushrooms, tomato and cheese.

Founder and chief executive of Crêpeaffaire Daniel Spinath said: ”Sweet or savoury, we enjoy baking crêpes as much as you enjoy eating them (and it shows). Whether you’re in for a quick lunch or tasty snack, you decide what you want and we’ll prepare it.

“Check out our menu to see what’s baking – from super indulgent crêpes and waffles to deliciously healthy gluten-free galettes made with organic buckwheat flour. And we’re continuously creating new recipes, so watch this space!

“We’re going places. From our original London base, we’re now opening new stores across the country – and abroad. We’d love to see you soon!”