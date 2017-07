Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a man and a woman with theft from a 92-year-old man in Ellesmere Port.

Alan Boniface and Carlie Merryweather, both 29 and from Sutton Way in the town, are accused of stealing from two bank accounts between November 2016 and March 2017.

Boniface and Merryweather have been bailed and will appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 30.