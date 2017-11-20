Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have admitted a conspiracy to sell company mobile phones.

David Bradshaw, 50, of Shot Tower Close in Chester, and Warren Clays, 39, of Plas Maen Home Farm, Ffrwd Road at Cefnybedd near Mold, appeared at Mold Crown Court and admitted that between January and April, 2014, they conspired together to commit fraud by making a false representation, namely the sale of company mobile phones, intending to make a gain for themselves and to cause a loss to Control Group Services.

Bradshaw also admitted a fraud in October and November of 2015 by selling a company vehicle, intending to make a gain of £15,000 for himself and cause a loss to Control Group Services Ltd.

Judge Rhys Rowlands re-bailed both until January pending sentence.