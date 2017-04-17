Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Name: Jessica Fleet

Job: PA for Healthcare at Moneypenny

Born: In Congleton but adopted by a wonderful Chester family when I was just six weeks old.

Lives: Chester

Education: Birkenhead High School for Girls

Family: Partner Ben, who also works at Moneypenny, 14-year-old daughter Chloe, three-year-old son Jack and a third child on the way!

Ben and I ensure we are on different shifts so that the children always get taken and collected from school.

If I’m on a late shift then I start my day by taking our three legged rescue dog Milo for a walk with Jack, around Caldy Nature Reserve.

After our walk I get the children ready for school and if it is a nice day we walk the ten minutes to school.

At work my role is to provide PA services to healthcare companies, so I take calls to arrange new or existing appointments with consultants.

I enjoy working with our clients and answering all the calls on their behalf.

Providing a great first impression and building incredible relationships with them is really important, our clients truly appreciate our approach to customer service.

Ben will then pick up the children from school and we will make and have dinner together then it’s bath and bedtime.

Ben and I will then relax on the sofa and watch a good drama on Sky Atlantic.

What do you wear at work? At the moment I’m pregnant so really anything that is comfortable but usually smart casual. I like to feel that I’m properly dressed for work.

What is the favourite part of your job? I actually love all of my job. I know not many people can say that about their work but I do honestly look forward to going into work because of the people, the environment we work in (the offices really are amazing!) and the variety of calls I receive. I am able to build fantastic relationships with my clients and am a valued member of their team as well as ours.

What is the least favourite part of your job? That is a hard question as there really isn’t any parts of my job that I dislike. Maybe the amount of traffic we often hit on the way home or the abundance of irresistible treats available in The Middle (our canteen area), which makes trying to diet extremely hard!

What would your dream job be if you weren’t doing what you are doing now? Before I had Jack I was a primary school teacher which I loved. I loved the teaching but I really disliked the politics and paperwork that went with it. If I could remove those parts of the job I would do it again in a heartbeat.

How do you relax when you are not working? I really enjoy time with my family and it doesn’t really matter what we are doing, whether it is walking our dog or going out for a meal. We like to visit the local zoo and nature parks and take regular trips up to Anglesey for weekends away where we visit the beach, and spend quality time together.

What is your favourite film? The Green Mile. It is an oldie but a goodie! It always makes me cry, although I’ve seen it so many times now.

What is your favourite book? I love reading and have read so many books, across many genres in the last six months due to pregnancy insomnia! One that stands out for me is The Night Circus.

What is your favourite song? My favourite often changes but currently it is Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You.

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? Definitely Kate Hudson, I really enjoy watching all the films she is in and I also follow her on twitter as I think she is fun, positive and a really good role model.

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame? I’ve met a few famous people but not yet had my own 15 minutes of fame.

