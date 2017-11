Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are dealing with an overturned lorry at a roundabout just off the M56.

The accident has happened on the Clifton Roundabout near the motorway and police are warning drivers to avoid the area while the carriageway is cleared.

Road closures are in effect from the A56 Frodsham towards Runcorn and the A557 towards Frodsham and police are reporting that queues of traffic are building up.

It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the incident.