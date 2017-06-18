Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overnight road closures will be needed at Hoole Way roundabout to allow resurfacing work to take place; part of the finishing touches for Chester ’s brand new £13m bus interchange.

A section of the road from Mecca Bingo to St Anne’s Street on St Oswald’s Way will be closed between 8pm and 7am during the evenings of Monday, June 26, Tuesday, June 27, Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29.

Traffic travelling on Hoole Way towards the roundabout will be able to turn left only.

Any traffic travelling towards Hoole Way roundabout from the Fountains roundabout will be unaffected, as that side of the carriageway will remain open.

A manned closure point will be in operation at the Bars roundabout preventing traffic from entering St Oswald’s way, except for residents and businesses needing access to their properties.

Diversion signage will be in place and variable message boards will inform motorists of the closure in the two week leading up to the works.

The council’s cabinet member for environment councillor Karen Shore said: “The bus interchange now provides a fantastic facility for residents and visitors to Chester. So far bus companies and drivers are settling in well to their new surroundings.

“The resurfacing work is a finishing touch that will ensure the road surfaces outside the interchange are back to their original condition. It is needed because the line of the kerb has moved in several locations in this area.”

The new bus exchange has been fully operational since the beginning of June and the resurfacing works will also take in the finishing of the pavement around the exchange and the entrance ramp.

When this is completed, the hoardings can be removed and the full elevations of the building revealed.

The bus interchange is just one part of a commitment by the council to invest in Chester.

The Northgate development, Frodsham Street improvements, improvements to the city walls, George Street Pocket Park and further investment in the public realm are amongst the projects planned and under construction to improve the city and encourage private sector investment.