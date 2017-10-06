Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The busy A41 near Chester will be closed overnight on Sunday (October 8) as complex repairs to a large hole in the road enter the final phase.

The Whitchurch Road closure, from 7pm until 5am, is needed to allow machinery on site.

Closure points will be from Durban Avenue to Bridge Drive in Christleton .

It is hoped the whole repair project will be completed on or around Saturday, October 14.

(Image: Mark Smith)

Councillor Karen Shore, the council ’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We had hoped the repairs would be completed without the need for a road closure but the machinery required is just too large for the next part of the repairs to take place safely. If all goes smoothly the closure will only be needed for one night.

“The works are generally progressing well and we hope to complete the repairs on or around Saturday, 14 October.”

She added: “The works have been complex as lots of services are under the surface. As well as water and gas mains, there are power and telecommunication cables, which had to be supported while the work takes place.

(Image: Mark Smith)

“Thank you to local residents and businesses for your patience and co-operation during these repairs, it is greatly appreciated.”

A cavity more than 2m deep was discovered when a hole opened up in the surface of the A41 back in July.

The long-running saga has caused frustration for motorists because of a temporary one-way stretch in place while the repair job takes place.

Dye tests proved the void had been caused by water leaking into a brick sewer chamber, maintained by Welsh Water, from the nearby canal but stopping the leak wasn’t straightforward.