Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The organiser of tonight’s (Friday) anti-Trump demonstration in Chester city centre says prime minister Theresa May should not be holding hands with ‘somebody that’s turning back the clocks on women’s, LGBT+, civil and human rights'.

Nala Rollo, from Chester , is promoting the rally which takes place between 6.30-7.30pm, outside Chester Town Hall, with everyone invited to go along and show solidarity.

Like many across the globe, he was angered when President Trump halted all refugee admissions and temporarily banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

That's why Nala entitled the protest ‘Chester against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’, partly aimed at premier Mrs May for ‘not condemning Trump’s actions’.

He provided a statement to The Chronicle after we asked why he felt so strongly about Trump that he decided to call for tonight’s demonstration.

Nala said: “Many people are asking ‘why are you protesting?’, ‘what’s the point?’.

“I’m not naive or egotistical enough to believe for even a nano-second that Trump cares what I or those of us in Chester think. Like it or not, Trump has been elected president, unlike our own unelected PM who has ended up there by default.

“With Friday’s peaceful protest we’re standing up to say we’re not happy with Theresa May, literally, holding hands with somebody that’s turning back the clocks on women’s, LGBT+, civil and human rights. We don’t agree with what he’s doing there.

“We don’t agree that torture and water boarding is acceptable either.

“We think Trump’s signing of the executive order to ban foreign nationals from seven countries is reactionary, populist and unjustified.

(Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“I’m not a hypocrite and believe in freedom of movement. I don’t believe we should ban Trump from the UK but I think that cancelling his state visit, to meet our monarch, would be a massive symbol of this. There’s a lot of misinformation on all sides and I’m not going to get sucked into that circus.

“The point of action on Friday is simple: We want to say that the people of Chester are a tolerant community and we are not happy with our unelected PM not condemning Trump’s actions. We invite anybody who feels similar to join us in front of the town hall between 6.30 and 7.30 on Friday.”