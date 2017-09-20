Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The opening of a Greggs bakery on Chester ’s Greyhound Retail Park has been delayed until next month.

Greggs was due to open this Friday (September 22) but the launch has now been postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Shop-fitters are in the premises but The Chronicle understands there have been problems getting the shop hooked up to the electricity supply.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our new shop at Chester Greyhound Retail Park will now open in October, a little later than originally planned. We look forward to welcoming customers in a few weeks' time.”

The shop will offer freshly prepared savouries and sandwiches, as well as a range of confectionery products. Those looking for a lighter option will be able to sample the Balanced Choice range; a selection of sandwiches, salads, soups, porridge and fruit – all for less than 400 calories.

There will be seating for those who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside.

And customers will be able to enjoy a wide range of hot drinks, including freshly ground coffee made with a unique blend of 100% Fairtrade Arabica beans and rich-tasting Robusta beans.

Greggs, which already has an outlet in Frodsham Street in the centre of Chester, has more than 1,760 shops nationwide and recently launched its first ever drive-thru in Salford.

Starbucks will launch in the adjacent unit on Monday, October 16. The company already operates outlets in Northgate Street, Chester, and alongside the BP petrol station on Parkgate Road at Saughall .

Florent Arcin, operations manager Queensway Coffee Houses Ltd, said: “We are excited to announce that we’ll be opening the doors to our new Starbucks store on the Greyhound Retail Park this October.

“The store will be operated by Starbucks franchise partner Queensway Coffee and will create 15 fantastic new local jobs and a new opportunity to enjoy our 100% Arabica coffee for everyone in the local community.”

The retail units will generate increased competition for Subway which opened a nearby sandwich shop on the other side of Greyhound Park Road only last year and Costa which has run a successful drive thru coffee shop on the retail park since 2012.