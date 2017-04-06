Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pure Gym have confirmed the opening date for their Chester site.

The new 24-hour fitness centre on the Greyhound Retail Park is set to open on May 11.

Memberships are no contract and will cost you £10.99 for the first six months and £18.99 from then on.

The Pure Gym branding has gone up outside with construction ongoing at the facility off Stendall Road.

The site will be equipped with 220 pieces of workout equipment, dumbells up to 50kg, and an Olympic weight-lifting platform.

Their website states: "Once we open, PureGym Chester will give members 24/7 access to loads of the latest gym kit spread over two floors and more than 50 free gym classes each week - and all for one fantastic price.

"Whether you're looking to drop a dress size, tone up, or get faster, fitter or stronger, the gym will contain all the kit you know and love plus fun news ways to workout."

The gym will also feature free Wi-Fi, changing rooms with showers and lockers, and full air conditioning.

A cabin has been setup outside the centre, which is between Magnet and Currys/PC World, for anyone who wants more information or to sign up ahead of the opening date. People can already secure their membership online too.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.