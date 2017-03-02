Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Bar One will create 24 jobs when it opens in Chester city centre on Saturday, March 18.

The bar will take the place of The Grill in Newgate Street, better known as Blackhouse Grill, which closed last year.

All Bar One, a 52-strong chain with locations across the UK, promises stylish decor, cocktails and an all day menu, from 8am until 10pm, offering everything from mix-and-match small plates to hand-crafted burgers.

Chester general manager Jamie Roberts said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming locals, shoppers and tourists to our brand-new bar. Guests can experience the contemporary design, together with the fresh tastes of our new menu and indulge in some perfectly crafted cocktails.

“The bar looks absolutely fantastic, and the team can’t wait to start meeting guests and we would encourage anyone who hasn’t been to All Bar One to pop in and experience it for themselves. We are delighted with the location of this All Bar One, right in the centre of Chester, which will be the perfect place to relax after a hard day's shopping.”

To celebrate the launch, All Bar One Chester will be hosting a competition on its Facebook page from Friday, March 10, until the launch, which will give the public the chance to win prizes that ‘showcase all Chester has to offer’, including a manicure for two at Nailista, a cocktail masterclass for six friends at All Bar One and two adult passes at Chester Golf Club.

All Bar One also has its own Loyalty App, where customers can receive rewards, birthday treats and exclusive offers.

For more information about All Bar One Chester, visit the website.