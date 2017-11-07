Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only 17% of fixed speed cameras on Cheshire roads are switched on, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

The issue is in the spotlight nationally following a Freedom of Information response obtained by the Press Association (PA).

It revealed only around half of fixed speed cameras on British roads are active.

In Cheshire there are 54 fixed camera sites but only nine cameras which are moved around so the motorist never knows whether the device is operational. This means only 17% are active at any one time.

Cheshire police spokeswoman Emma James said: “Speed cameras are used as a deterrent to ensure drivers adhere to the speed limits. As well as fixed cameras, officers will also deploy mobile speed cameras and regularly review which of the fixed cameras are turned on.”

Some forces have turned all their cameras off altogether, according to information released. Northamptonshire police said its were shut off in 2011, but they left the structures in place to deter speeding.

Cheshire falls into the category where fewer than 25% of fixed cameras are active. Other forces in the same bracket include Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Kent and South Yorkshire.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said: “Many of the empty yellow cases are due to cuts in road safety grants and the fact that digital cameras, although more effective, are very expensive.”

He added: “It has long been the case that cameras were moved between sites, depending on need. When it comes to the chances of being caught on camera, it is a postcode lottery. All cameras in City of London and Suffolk are working whereas only 5% are active in Staffordshire.

“However, drivers should remember that lack of a yellow fixed camera doesn’t mean they are immune from mobile hidden cameras. Best advice is stick to the limits rather than gambling on the yellow boxes.”

Claire Armstrong, co-founder of the lobby group Safe Speed, claimed cameras have a limited beneficial impact on road safety compared with a police officer at the side of the road.

“So why are we using policies that are not effective and that we know have a negative effect on road safety?”, she asked.

However, Neil Greig, director of policy and research for the charity IAM Road Smart, said: “There’s clear evidence at locations where cameras are located, they are there for road safety reasons.

“They don’t just appear out of nowhere. They have to go through a process involving looking at the road accident record at that location.

“Each of these locations is a site that has got some kind of accident problem and that’s why we want to be sure that there’s protection there all the time for the people who live around those sites.”