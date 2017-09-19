Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are still investigating after a teenage boy was allegedly approached by a ‘suspicious’ man in a car in Tarporley .

Yesterday we reported that officers were investigating reports of two separate incidents in the village, the first being two local teenage girls being approached by a man as they waited outside Tarporley Scout Hut.

However, police have now confirmed that was ‘an innocent encounter’, but emphasised they were still looking into another reported incident, involving a 13-year-old boy being approached by a white man driving a silver/grey saloon style vehicle on Forest Road.

'Significant concern'

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “We are aware that these incidents have caused significant concerns in the local community and, following investigations, I am now able to confirm that nothing untoward took place during the Bowmere Road incident.

“A local man has now been spoken to in relation to the incident and he has provided an explanation to officers, and it appears to have been an innocent encounter.”

He added: “Enquiries relating to the incident on Forest Road on at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday September 13 remain ongoing and at the current time the two incidents do not appear to be connected."

The driver of the car is described as a white man, possibly in his thirties with his hood up.

Police urge anyone in the area at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them immediately on 101, quoting incident number 167 of 14/9/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.