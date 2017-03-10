Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Grosvenor has been named as one of the best places in the country to indulge in afternoon tea.

The five-star hotel is one of three venues whose offering of the quintessentially British tradition has bagged them a place in the finals of VisitEngland's Awards for Excellence 2017.

Claiming to be the 'finest' in Chester, the tradition of 'taking tea' at The Grosvenor has been going strong since 1882.

With a choice of five afternoon teas there's something for everyone, including two 'Gentleman's' variations where delicate pastries and finger foods are replaced with heartier fare like crusty doorstep sandwiches and chunky chips.

It will be going head to head with The Grand Hotel in Brighton and The Countess of York for the title of Afternoon Tea of the Year.

The awards, now in their 28th year, recognise and congratulate those businesses and individuals from across England who champion the very best practice and excellence in customer service.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: " The awards shine a spotlight on an industry driven by the highest-calibre people and organisations whodeliver unforgettable experiences for visitors, raising the profile of England as a world-class destination and driving the economic benefits of tourism across the regions.”

Competition this year was particularly fierce, and the 67 finalists were selected from almost 600 applications spread across 22 categories.

Chester Zoo has also made the final in the Family-Friendly Food and Drink Business of the Year category.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Monday 24 April at the Hilton Waldorf, London.