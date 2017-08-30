Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a strong turnout for a one off service at Chester Cathedral set amidst a world class contemporary sculpture exhibition.

Church@28 is an informal, fast paced and innovate service which established itself in Middlewich as a format attractive to both church regulars and those with no Christian background.

The Cathedral Chapter asked for the service to make a one-off appearance at Chester Cathedral.

More than 100 people attended, with some people who travelled from as far as North Wales and Shropshire.

Within the service there was a news review, traditional hymns, two solos from singer Christine Wilson, a time of prayer, Bible reading and a five minute message from Rev Lorraine Reed.

The news review covered diverse topics including Donald Trump, the life of Dr Ruth Pfau and the planned tribute to Saltney’s own celebrity cat, the late Brutus.

The focal point of the service was a fifteen minute interview with the recently appointed Vice Dean of Chester Cathedral, The Rev Canon Dr Barry Wilson.

He reflected on his life and Christian journey to date and also looked forward to the future.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Chester Cathedral as Vice Dean. There is a great team here and together we will use this magnificent building to reach out to the community with the news and love of Christ.”

Robert described the opportunity to take the service to Chester Cathedral as ‘a great honour’.

He said: “It was an amazing experience. We thought 30-50 might attend – so to see extra chairs being put out and over 100 people come through the door was both pleasing and humbling.”

Rev Canon Jeremy Dussek, of Chester Cathedral, called the event a ‘significant success’.

“Church@28 is a unique and exciting service that connects people with Jesus and each other,” he said. “It is creative Christian ministry. It was particularly appropriate to combine it with the truly remarkable ARK exhibition – itself a tribute to the creativity of man and God. We received very encouraging feedback from those in attendance.”