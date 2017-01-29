Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children at the Grange Junior School are learning to row from an expert.

Olympic gold medal winning rower Matt Langridge is an elite rowing coach at the Hartford school and spoke to pupils about his career and what it took to achieve his world, European and Olympic titles.

Following his talk, Matt let the children wear his medals and posed for photos.

The school’s rowing programme at The Grange Senior School has already seen success with

former pupil Emily Ford winning a silver medal at the U23 World Championships in Rotterdam last summer, her brother Tom Form becoming a world champion at the World University Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland, and current pupil Ellie Cushen becoming single sculling national champion.