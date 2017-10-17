Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation into allegations of historic child sex abuse against a former Bishop of Chester reveals several alleged incidents took place at his official residence in Abbey Square.

Cheshire Constabulary has now issued a statement and summary report regarding allegations against the late Victor Whitsey, who served as Bishop of Chester from 1974 to 1981.

The accusations by 13 witnesses (five male and eight female) date from 1974 onwards when he was Bishop of Chester and from 1981 while he was retired and living in Blackburn diocese.

Cheshire Police say the fact the bishop is deceased means he cannot be judged guilty or innocent but conclude he would have been questioned in relation to allegations made by 10 of the 13 accusers.

The inquiry was triggered after the Chester Diocese safeguarding advisor contacted the constabulary on receiving an email from a male who stated he had been ‘sexually abused between the dates of 1974-1979 at the Bishop’s House in Chester by Rt Rev Hubert Victor Whitsey’.

During the course of the investigation, two female witnesses and a further male witness also alleged sex crimes which occurred ‘primarily within the premises located within the home of the Bishop of Chester’.

Enquiries with Chester Diocese demonstrate it is ‘clear’ alleged victims previously disclosed details about their experiences to the Church but it appears no formal action was taken.

Five of the cases investigated by Cheshire Constabulary related to disclosures allegedly previously reported to members of the clergy. In one case the male victim reported the abuse the very next day and was even able to supply letters from the Church relating to his claims.

Assistant chief constable Nick Bailey said: “Cheshire Constabulary has published a report into the findings of an investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual abuse made against a former Bishop of Chester. Operation Coverage focused on allegations made against the late Bishop Hubert Victor Whitsey, which date back to the 1970s and 1980s. They relate to 13 victims (Five male and eight female).

“The abuse is alleged to have taken place whilst the bishop was living and working in Chester and one incident is reported to have taken place outside of the county. An investigation was launched by Cheshire Constabulary in July 2016 following a report from the Diocese of Chester Safeguarding Officer. Further disclosures were made as part of the investigation, which spanned a period of 13 months.

“Allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously. The police have a duty to carry out a proportionate investigation into all allegations of sexual abuse - even if the alleged offences took place many years ago and the person being accused has since died.

“Following a thorough investigation and taking into account all of the information available, it has been established that, if Bishop Whitsey were alive today, as part of the investigation process he would have been spoken to by police. This would have been in order to outline the details of the allegations made and to provide him with an opportunity to offer an account of events.

“It is important to remember that this is not an indication of guilt – this is a key part of the investigation process and this happens regularly as part of a case to obtain an account whether this leads to further action or not. It is not the role of the police to judge whether someone is guilty or innocent.”

A joint statement from Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu and current Bishop of Chester Rt Rev Dr Peter Forster confirmed the Church of England had cooperated with the investigation and accepted the victims’ allegations at face value.

The Church apologised to victims and promised to consider what lessons can be learned and whether any action should be taken.

The statement reads: “We are deeply sorry and apologise to those individuals who have come forward to share their account of abuse by a bishop in the Church of England who was in a position of power and authority. We appreciate that it is very difficult for individuals to come forward and to give their account.

“Sexual abuse is a heinous crime – and is an absolute and shameful breach of trust. We acknowledge that for survivors, the effects of sexual abuse are lifelong. We are offering pastoral support to all those who have come forward and continue to hold them all in our prayers.”

Anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse or knows of someone who is can contact Cheshire Police on 101. Information can also be left anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111. Support is also available from the NSPCC via their national helpline on 0808 800 5000.

■ A copy of the summary report is available on the Cheshire Constabulary website .