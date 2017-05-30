Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Objections have arisen to the prospect of 10 apartments being built on part of the former garden of a grade II listed conservation area property in Neston.

The proposal has been put forward on land adjacent to 16 Parkgate Road by John Ferguson of JLF Developments Ltd.

It has been called before the borough’s planning committee next Tuesday (June 6) by Neston borough councillor Andy Williams due to concerns the new build is over-development, there is not enough car parking and the increased amount of traffic entering Parkgate Road at a pinch point is unsafe.

The 900sq m of land was formerly part of Vine House according to a report. It is surrounded by two and three storey properties, mainly residential, in Neston town centre.

The development would see eight two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments over three storeys. Second floor accommodation would be created in the roof space. Parking space would be provided at the front using existing access from Parkgate Road.

No objections have been raised by highways or conservation officers.

Neston Town Council objects on a number of grounds including highway safety and points out the application does not meet aspects of the Neston neighbourhood plan.

Over-development fears

Cllr Williams has concerns about the ‘excessive amount of apartments in a relatively small plot’, the low number of parking spaces and increased traffic entering Parkgate Road at an unsafe location.

Neighbours have sent in six representations including the effect on existing car parking problems in the area, over-development and the effect on the conservation area and the amenity of surrounding properties.

Planning officers suggest the development meets planning policies while the ‘modest sized housing’ conforms with the aims of the town’s neighbourhood plan. They point out the apartments would be within the town centre which would reduce travel by car.

It is accepted the 12 car parking spaces proposed are below current and emerging car parking standards but it is again point outed the apartments are in the town centre with good access to services and other means of transport.

The development had advice from conservation officers and would preserve the character of the conservation area and that of Vine House and an unusual ‘crinkle crankle’ wall. It had been carefully designed to ensure the required separation distances were achieved.

Recommending the application should be approved planning officers say the development would provide new residential development in a key service centre.

It would create small family and non-family homes and smaller sized housing to allow older people to downsize and stay in the area as encouraged by the Neston neighbourhood plan.

Approval would be subject to 14 conditions.