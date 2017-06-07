Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Renal dialysis nurse and keen horse rider Lauren Povey from Chester organised and hosted a show jumping training event at Greasby Equestrian Centre in Wirral.

This was achieved with the support of showjumper and trainer Richard Jones and stable owner Katie Scott.

The event raised funds to help replace two of the 21 kidney dialysis machines for the unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital that she nurses her own patients on daily.

Lauren has worked as a nurse for three years and loves her job on the renal unit.

The show jumping event consisted of 18 riders being taught by Richard, who has competed internationally.

Lauren also held a successful raffle with prizes sourced and donated from local equestrian venues, Costco, Nandos and Vue Cinema to name just a few.

A fantastic total of £1,600 was raised from the event.

Community fundraiser at The Countess Charity, Angie Lopez, congratulated Lauren on her success and said: “Lauren has worked extremely diligently organising this whole day whilst working full time too. She is an amazing lady who shows great dedication to her patients and department.”

The Countess Charity aims to raise £28k which will fund the replacement of two of the 21 machines on the renal unit that are coming to the end of their seven year life span.

The 21 machines are each used twice per day by patients that receive dialysis three times per week, dialysis takes four hours and puts a strain on the body equivalent to that of running a 26 mile marathon.

If anyone would like more information about the appeal or like support with a fundraising event please email Angie at angie.lopez@nhs.net or call the fundraising office on 01244 366240.