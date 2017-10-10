Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A toy shop retailer will replace the former Disney Store premises in Chester, and a number of jobs are up for grabs.

Just a few years after its last branch closed on the same street, quirky toy store Hawkin's Bazaar is re-opening in the city, taking over the recently vacated Foregate Street premises that were occupied by the Disney Store for 25 years.

And the shop, which is renowned for its wide range of entertaining and quirky toys, games and gadgets, is recruiting for staff members in positions including an assistant store manager and part time sales assistants, according to signs in the window.

It is not clear known when exactly the store will be opening, but 'sales focused applicants with a passion for customer service' can apply via the company's website.

Many were left devastated when the Disney Store announced its closure in Chester after almost a quarter of a decade, and expressed fears the city was turning into a 'ghost town ' with the closure of so many shops.

It was spotted listed on retail property website Barker Proudlove for a sum of £280,000 per year.

To enquire about jobs at Hawkin's Bazaar Chester, visit www.hawkin.com/careers

