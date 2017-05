Pictures of Chester in the old days

Ever wondered what the Grosvenor Precinct used to look like? Or whether The Market Hall has always looked the same?

These pictures, kindly provided by Chester History & Heritage Centre and reader Doug Stewart, are a fascinating reminder of what Chester was like way back when.

Stock in shops help put a date to the images, such as the electrical products on sale in Manweb’s window – not forgetting the clothing styles of the people in the photos!