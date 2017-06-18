Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SP Energy Networks has started a £10 million investment plan to modernise the electrical network across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding areas of mid-Cheshire.

Over the next few weeks the company is scheduled to start the works in Hartford and, following agreement with Cheshire West and Chester Highways, the delivery plan has been confirmed:

Phase 1 – June 29-July 24: School Lane to Riddings Lane junction

Phase 2 – July 24-August 7: School Lane towards The Green

Phase 3 – August 7-September 3: Chester Road to Greenbank railway station

Phase 4 – August 21-September 3: A556/School Lane junction towards Vale Road junction, with School Lane being closed in this immediate area for the duration

Phase 5 – September 6-20: From A556 to School Lane junction.

This investment programme facilitates future growth and demand needs across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding area, in addition to providing an increased resilience of supply to the existing 70,000 of homes and businesses.

Traffic management measures will be in place, but engineers will do all they can to minimise any disruption.

Mark Sobczak, head of 132kV programmes at SP Energy Networks, said: “This is a significant investment in our electricity network supporting thousands of customers in mid-Cheshire. We will continue to co-ordinate closely with Cheshire West and Chester Highways and councillors to deliver the project as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption during these essential works.”

The council’s Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “SP Energy Network’s investment will ensure future electricity needs across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding areas.

“Our highways team worked closely with SP Energy Network as they planned their work programme, to ensure disruption is minimised for residents and businesses – the majority of the works will take place during the school summer holidays.”

The programme of works in the Hartford area starts late June 2017 and will continue through to the end of September.