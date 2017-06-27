Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who attacked an innocent member of the public outside a bar has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order preventing him from acting anti-socially.

Thomas Evans, 20, of Walnut Avenue, Weaverham, was arrested following an unprovoked attack on a 20-year-old man outside The Quayside in Northwich during the early hours of May 7, when the victim was hit in the face with a glass.

Appearing at Chester Crown Court last week, Evans pleaded guilty to assault and was handed a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, as well as the CBO which forbids him from entering Northwich town centre between 8pm-6am for two years.

The order, made by His Honour Judge Patrick Thompson, also prevents him from acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner.

If the order is breached, Evans risks being recalled to prison.

Inspector David Snasdell, from Northwich Local Policing Unit, said: “Evans' behaviour was totally unacceptable and I hope that the order granted against him will provide reassurance to the hundreds of people who visit Northwich Town Centre every weekend.



“We are committed to doing all that we can to make Northwich a safer place for everyone, and we will use all of the powers available to us to help us achieve this.

“I hope that the sentence handed to Evans will act as a warning to other offenders and provide some closure for the victim in the case, thankfully he did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the incident, although he was left shaken as a result of his ordeal.”

Anyone who witnesses any breaches of the order should report it to Cheshire police on 101.

Evans must carry out 200 hours unpaid work and pay £1,000 compensation to his victim.

