A Northwich takeaway owner must shell out £11,170 after admitting food hygiene offences that could have had ‘serious consequences’ for customers.

Sole director Abu Khaled Choudhury, 27, of Stoneclough Mews, Oldham, and his company pleaded guilty to 11 offences that took place at Vama Express, Kingsmead Square.

A new Indian restaurant, Kingsmead Spice, has now opened in the same premises.

Such was the severity of the case that West Cheshire Magistrates’ Court issued a three-year order prohibiting Mr Choudhury from managing or being a director of any food business.

The court heard the Northwich premises remained in a filthy condition despite three unannounced inspections and three revisits from environmental health officers.

As well as poor standards of cleanliness, officers found unacceptable risk of cross-contamination to ready-to-eat foods and failure to implement a documented food safety management system, a legal requirement, to ensure the production of safe food.

Cheshire West and Chester Council requested the court consider the need for a prohibition order on Mr Choudhury which was granted.

The premises were given a food hygiene rating of zero, the lowest possible score on the food hygiene rating scheme, meaning urgent improvement was needed.

In sentencing, the magistrates chairwoman expressed her concern Mr Choudhury had operated the business without the level of required knowledge in respect of food safety and staff were inadequately trained.

Vama Express Ltd must pay a total fine of £5,500 (no costs) while Mr Choudhury was fined £3,520 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,980 along with a victim surcharge of £170 – a total of £11,170.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “The very poor standards in this restaurant could have had serious consequences for its customers. For any food business the safety of customers must be their top priority. By imposing a prohibition order, the first for Cheshire West and Chester, the magistrates took the view that this was a very serious case and demonstrated their concern about the lack of any effective management of the business.

”The vast majority of food establishments in Cheshire West operate to a high standard; we have a duty to the public to take effective action where others do not make the same effort.

“Officers within our regulatory services team work proactively to help business owners comply with legislation and meet hygiene standards and food safety.”