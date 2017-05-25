Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scaffolder who works in Northwich has undergone surgery after he was caught up in the Manchester Arena terror attack on Monday night (May 22).

Phill Hassall, who is believed to be in his late 30s, had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with his girlfriend Rachel Hughes and two daughters when the murder-suicide bomber struck, killing 22 and injuring many more with 59 casualties taken to hospital and 60 walking wounded.

His friend and colleague of 10 years Ian Bland, 32, has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money to help Phil while he is recuperating and unable to work.

Ian said Phil, who is from Runcorn, suffered serious head and leg injuries after being caught ‘in the middle’.

Doctors place him in an induced coma to operate and remove shrapnel.

He has now come round but could be facing a long road to recovery ahead.

Ian said fellow scaffolders have rallied round, heeding the call for a fallen colleague and donations have poured in, amassing more than £5,900 at time of writing on the Just Giving website appeal set up by Ian.

He said he had been unable to contact the family but pressed on with the appeal out of concern for his friend and Phil’s family.

Phil, who works for Altrad NSG at the Tata Chemicals Lostock works in Northwich, is a keen Everton FC fan and Ian said he is hoping to gain their support as well.

Ian said: “He’s a massive Everton fan.

“I’ve tweeted them I’ve emailed them as well but got no response.

“He only took his daughter and his girlfriend and her daughter for a night out.”

He added: “We’re on £5,800, the target was five but it was a modest target, I didn’t want to be too greedy.

“The scaffolding community as a whole is pulling together for him, even people he doesn’t know.”

To donate, click here.