A popular canal-side Northwich pub has reopened to customers following the completion of a £169,000 investment project.

The Stanley Arms on Old Road has been fully refurbished by national pub company Punch.

In addition to being redecorated, the pub now has new and improved flooring, furniture and toilets.

Outside, there is eye-catching new signage and a range of improvements have been carried out in the garden.

This includes new stone paving and planting as well as the addition of stylish timber garden pods and a covered pergola.

Looking forward to welcoming her customers back is publican Patricia Lewis, who took over at the Stanley Arms at the end of last year.

She said: “The Stanley Arms has always had a traditional pub feel and we have been very careful to make sure this refurbishment has enhanced the facilities without taking away any of its unique character.

“As soon as I saw the Stanley Arms, I knew it had plenty of untapped potential and these improvements to the pub and garden will help ensure it remains an integral part of the local community.”

A good choice of freshly prepared traditional pub meals will continue to underpin the menu at the Stanley, complemented by quality wines and ales on regular rotation.

A new gin menu is also being launched as part of the refurbishment.

The reopening was marked by a weekend of celebration including discos hosted by Smooth Radio presenter Jo Lloyd and up and coming 15 year-old local DJ Jack Hackney.

Publican development and training manager for Punch Dan Sullivan said: “The Stanley Arms has a stunning canal-side location and the refurbishment has been completed just in time for customers to enjoy the pub during the summer holidays.

“Since she took over, Patricia and her team have really put the Stanley Arms back at the heart of the local community and we are delighted to be supporting her plans to further develop the business with this investment.”