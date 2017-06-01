Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff and customers at the Hazel Pear in Acton Bridge are celebrating the pub’s £195,000 refurbishment.

The Hazel Pear has reopened its doors following a joint investment from Cheshire based pub group, Storlock Ventures, and national pub operator, Punch.

Located on Hill Top Road in the village, the Hazel Pear is an attractive venue now offering premium food and drink for customers.

The investment has enhanced and refreshed the pub’s facilities combining its traditional features with a comfortable but contemporary interior design scheme.

The pub is now operated by Storlock Ventures in partnership with Punch; Storlock Ventures was established in late 2015 when, joint directors, Ross Pollock and Chris Storey opened Freemasons Pub & Smokehouse in near-by Knutsford.

Ross said: “After the success of Freemasons Pub & Smokehouse, we’re excited to bring another great venue to Cheshire.

“We believe in providing quality of product and service, creating a memorable experience for all our guests.

“We’re fortunate that the pub is already an attractive building with lots of traditional features such as exposed beams and brickwork, fireplaces and smaller rooms such as ‘the boot room’ and ‘the Patton room’ perfect for cosy catch ups. Our function suite is also a great feature and is ideal for more intimate weddings and events. We’ve been able to highlight these features in the refurbishment and add contemporary fixtures and fittings to create a welcoming pub for everyone.”

Customers at the Hazel Pear can now enjoy a wide range of quality, no-nonsense pub food from lunch and evening menus which also include children’s options.

Food is accompanied by a number of craft and cask ales, hand selected wines and a wide selection of gins.

Tea and Illy coffee are also available to go with a tempting cakes and pastries selection as well as a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks.

During the coming months, there are plans to introduce brunch at weekends and regular entertainment including live acoustic music and outdoor events in the beer garden during the warmer months.

Commenting on behalf of Punch, opening manager Aimee Moss, said: “The Hazel Pear has all the hallmarks of a great community pub. Our investment has created a warm and friendly atmosphere which is informal and relaxed and the introduction of a premium range of food and drink will appeal to customers looking for quality products. Ross and Chris have a flair for excellent customer service and I’m confident that they will make the Hazel Pear a huge success. I’m looking forward to supporting the team going forward.”