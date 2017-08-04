Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in relation to a number of burglaries at an industrial site on the outskirts of Northwich.

Over the past five months officers have received nine separate reports of burglaries at a disused part of the TATA chemical plant in Winnington.

On each occasion a large amount of copper cables worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a disused building within the site.

Detective Sergeant Simon Parker from Northwich Local Policing Unit said: “Investigations into these incidents are currently ongoing and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including forensics.

“As part of this I am keen to speak to the men featured in these CCTV images as I believe that they may hold vital information in relation to the investigation. Current indications suggest that the suspects are from outside the local area and could be from anywhere within the North West.

“I would also like to warn potential offenders from targeting this plant; the site is extremely hazardous and a number of the buildings are structurally unsafe. Anyone who targets the site is not just putting themselves at risk, but also the lives of police officers and staff at the plant.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the men to contact the team here at Northwich on 101. Following these incidents, we are working closely with the owners of the site to increase security.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents or who recognises the men in the CCTV images, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1009 of 20/7/2017.

Tata Chemicals Europe closed its soda ash and calcium chloride factory in 2014 but retained its sodium bicarbonate factory in Winnington.