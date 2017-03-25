Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The project to improve Saxons Lane Play Area in Northwich has received a further funding boost from The Veolia Environmental Trust.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has been awarded a grant of £30,000 to fund the installation of new play equipment and safety surfacing for the park’s play facility.

The work will form part of a much larger masterplan to improve the sports pitch and enhancement of the open space and upgrading access.

The grant is one of 27 awarded by the Veolia Board to community and environmental projects in England, with a grant total of more than £860,000. Since 2001 they have awarded over £1.3m to 56 projects in Cheshire.

Veolia will now start working with the council to finalise the scheme’s details, including a start date, so that work can begin as soon as possible.

The council’s director of place operations, Maria Byrne, said: “This is a further piece of great news, which will now mean we can start the improvements to the play spaces at Saxons Lane, which will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area. This project will provide a real boost to the community.

“It’s fantastic that Veolia has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to a refurbished play area taking shape over the next year.”

The executive director of The Veolia Environmental Trust, Paul Taylor, added: “The council conducted a wide scale public consultation in the summer of 2016 presenting ideas on how to improve the whole Saxon’s Lane site. Ideas included a phased programme to refurbish the play area, skate and multi-use games areas together with playing pitch improvements and more footpath links. There was widespread community support for the ideas.

The council will seek to secure further funding to realise the remaining elements of the wider Saxons Lane project this year.