A mum from Northwich is appealing to the community to help her secure a specialist tricycle that will allow her four-year-old daughter to play outside with her friends.

Rebecca Flood’s daughter Sophia has Cockayne syndrome, a condition that affects her growth and mobility.

She also has a tremor that affects her balance.

Sophia, a pupil at Hebden Green School, is very small for her age and the toys used by her friends are often unsuitable for her.

This makes it extremely difficult for her to play outside with other children and she gets sad and lonely watching her friends enjoying themselves together.

Rebecca says that the lack of suitable equipment is beginning to affect her daughter’s social life.

As she explained: “Sophia is missing out on so much and in comparison to her friends she does very little outside the house. She struggles to participate in the activities that other children take part in and my husband, Andrew, and I are desperate to change this.”

Rebecca has been told by Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families, that a specialist tricycle would have a huge impact on Sophia’s wellbeing.

She said: “There are so many things that my daughter can’t do, because of her condition, but the tricycle that the charity has recommended would allow Sophia to be able to do something for herself.

“It would also give her some independence. It’s heartbreaking knowing that she can’t join in with her friends so we’re determined to get Sophia the tricycle. “Unfortunately, it’s not simply a case of going out and buying one as the model best suited to her needs costs an eye watering £1,247!”

But now, thanks to fundraising support from Caudwell Children, Rebecca is looking to raise the money needed for the tricycle.

The charity has created a Just Giving page for Sophia and they are approaching other charitable trusts, grant giving organisations, rotary clubs and mason’s lodges in order to raise the cash.

“But I also want to appeal to the public and the business community and ask them to give us a helping hand,” said Rebecca. “With their support we can make life so much better for Sophia. She’d finally be able to play outside with her two brothers, something I’ve dreamt of seeing her do for so long.”

If Rebecca can raise the funds for the specialist piece of equipment it will allow her daughter to do much more than simply play with her friends and family.

As she explained: “The trikes are specially designed to assist disabled children in their physical development and rehabilitation. They are engineered to make pedalling that much easier.

“So whilst Sophia is having fun she will also be improving her core strength and co-ordination, developing muscle tone in her legs and improving her gross motor skills. Without this equipment I’m afraid that Sophia could become a prisoner in her own home.”

Chief executive of Caudwell Children Trudi Beswick said: “A specialist tricycle not only benefits the child, it has a positive impact on the whole family, allowing them to get out of the house and do things together. Unbelievably, there are an estimated 70,000 children in the UK who would benefit from the correct mobility equipment.

“Sophia’s case highlights the support that is needed for children with a condition that affects their mobility. I want members of the public and the business community to do whatever it takes to support the family through their Just Giving page. With their help Sophia can get the equipment that she so desperately needs to improve her health and wellbeing.”

You can support Sophia by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trike4sophia .

You can also donate by texting PEAL52 £amount to 70070.