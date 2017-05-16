Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Missing Northwich man Michael Price has not been seen for a month.

A huge search for the 40-year-old goes on in the hope of finding him.

He disappeared from Rudheath on April 15.

The last confirmed sighting of him was in Shakespeare Close and the adjacent rural area towards the Danefields estate.

Description Mr Price, from Winnington, is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in tall, of slim build with green eyes and short brown greying hair. He was last seen wearing a green Henry Lloyd parka style top, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Chief Inspector Simon Meegan, who is co-ordinating the search, said: “Michael’s family have now spent four weeks agonising over his disappearance and anxiously waiting for news of his whereabouts.

“I would like people to take a few minutes out and think back to what they were doing on April 15.

“Were you out in the Northwich area, could you have seen Michael?”

The public are asked to check sheds and outbuildings where he could possibly have sought shelter.

(Photo: Cheshire Search and Rescue)

Chief inspector Meegan said: “I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who was out in the Rudheath area and the rural area adjacent to the River Dane.

“The area is popular with dog walkers and joggers, and I believe that there may be people who were in the area around the time Michael disappeared who may be able to help with the investigation.”

Officers are working closely with a number of support agencies, including the National Police Air Support unit, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Underwater Search.

The team are also being supported by a number of volunteers from Cheshire Search and Rescue and Staffordshire Search and Rescue.

Anyone with any information in relation to the whereabouts of Michael is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 303 of April 16.

Details can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.