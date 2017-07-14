Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A panel of national experts in how to create thriving British high streets will be visiting Northwich later this month to share best practice and advice on how Cheshire towns can grow their high street offer and remain competitive in the digital age.

The event, hosted through a partnership between Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Marketing Cheshire, takes place on Thursday, July 27 and will explore how the British high street is changing, and how high streets can evolve as they work to become vibrant centres offering retail, leisure and community facilities.

Taking place at Northwich Memorial Court from 6-8pm, the event is free to attend and is an opportunity for retailers and traders from towns across Cheshire, from big chains to independents, to join together and debate how they can work together to create strong town centre offers with a panel of experts including:

Johnny Hayes MBE, an independent retailer who inspired a local team in York to win the Great British High Street Competition in 2015

Martin Blackwell, former town centre manager and chief executive of the Association of Town and City Management

Andy Godfrey, former public policy manager, Alliance Boots and Chair of the Heart of London, Business Improvement District (BID).

Mark Livesey, deputy chief executive at Cheshire and Warrington LEP, said: “The face of the British high street is changing and to remain competitive, it is more important than ever that retailers work together to develop our high street and create vibrant and thriving town centres.

“This event is a great opportunity for traders to learn from the experiences of our panel who have been working in these areas for many years, and we hope that by the end of the event we will have identified a clear plan of how we can all work together to grow our high streets.”

To register for the event visit http://www.871candwep.co.uk/latest-news/best-practice-in-british-high-streets-event/