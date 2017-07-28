Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Companies within the Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) gathered to look back on four years of the project and to plan for the future.

The session at Northwich Memorial Court was opened by Emma Young from Mott MacDonald, a company commissioned by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) to carry out an in-depth study into transport issues around Northwich.

Mott MacDonald will look into areas such as cycle route provision, the frequency, availability and efficiency of public transport and how the number of new houses being built will potentially affect the current road networks in Northwich and the wider area.

Following her talk, Emma fielded questions and explained how Mott MacDonald will continue to conduct further research to help them create the basis of their report.

Northwich BID Manager Jane Hough then gave a presentation which outlined some of the projects and initiatives that could be delivered in year four and also highlighted some of the successful elements that have been implemented in year three.

For example, more investments have been made into the Greener and Cleaner theme to bring colour and vibrancy to the town centre while extravaganzas have continued to be a success, bringing thousands of additional people into Northwich.

After this the floor was opened up to attendees for their input into the business planning process.

Jane then gave a brief summary and explained how the BID team will now go away and start writing the business plan for the fourth year of the BID.

BID officer Mark Henshaw said: “The session was very worthwhile and it was good to hear the thoughts of some of our businesses as we start the process of planning for the fourth year of the BID.”

“We’d also like to thank Emma from Mott MacDonald for coming to Northwich to give her presentation. Im looking forward to seeing how their proposals take shape in the coming months.”