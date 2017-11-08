Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To mark the Platinum wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip - and the release of a special commemorative Platinum Wedding Anniversary coin - Moulton couple Geoff and June Bancroft were selected by the London Mint Office to star in a short film on the royal marriage, alongside Britain’s leading royal commentator and broadcaster, Jennie Bond.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate the first ever royal platinum wedding anniversary, the longest royal marriage in British history.

This week Jennie Bond launched the exclusive, limited-edition coin to mark their platinum wedding anniversary, with one available per household, coinciding with the release of a film with Geoff and June to document their 70th wedding anniversary.

The London Mint Office, one of the UK’s leading experts in the world of coin collecting, searched the UK for couples celebrating 70 years of marriage and found Geoff and June, who married in 1947.

The film shows them interviewed by Jennie Bond and discussing the changes to British marriages over the course of the last 70 years, as well as sharing their secrets to a long-lasting and successful relationship.

In the film The London Mint Office surprises the couple by presenting them with a unique medal they have made to commemorate their own Platinum Wedding Anniversary, featuring a photo from their wedding.

The London Mint Office has launched a limited edition coin which is being issued free of charge, as a gift to the nation, to mark the first ever Royal platinum wedding anniversary.

The Platinum Wedding Anniversary coin proudly displays the iconic image of the Royal couple on their wedding day from the archives of the National Portrait Gallery, struck to a brilliant uncirculated collector-quality finish.

The coin features the famous comment made by the Queen at the time of her Golden wedding anniversary, describing her husband as her ‘strength and stay’.

The back of the coin shows a portrait of the Queen created by British and Commonwealth coin designer Raphael Maklouf.

Geoff and June met when they were just 12 years old, and after seeing each other again when they were 15, began dating.

Just two years later they married in June’s mother’s home, with Geoff wearing his brother’s demob suit.

Geoff later built his own house for the couple, and they ran various businesses, including a hardware shop, garage and laundrette, alongside raising five children.

They believe the secret to a happy marriage is to do everything together, including work and play!

The London Mint Office surveyed over 2,000 people on what they believed were the priorities to achieve a successful marriage.

These include: showing each other respect (73%); maintaining a shared sense of humour (70%); a good sex life (42%); a kiss a day (27%); saying “I love you” daily (24%), and making time for regular ‘date nights’ (19%).

Generally the shared bond of having children is less important in a marriage to women than it is to men (16% versus 21%), and is of lesser importance to the younger generation (just 10% cite children as important in a successful marriage).

Jennie Bond said: “Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to witness and report on many of the important royal landmarks. As the Queen celebrates 70 years of marriage to Prince Philip I am delighted to reveal the London Mint Office’s beautifully crafted coin - a gift to the nation to celebrate this remarkable milestone.”