Cheshire Police are appealing to trace a van driver who may have witnessed an accident in Northwich involving two motorbikes which saw one rider airlifted to hospital.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between two motorbikes on Pickmere Lane, Wincham, near Northwich , about 2pm on Tuesday (July 25).

The riders of both bikes were taken to hospital.

A 74-year-old Warrington man was flown by air ambulance to Wythenshawe Hospital; his condition is currently described as serious. The second rider, a 28-year-old Northwich man, was also taken to Wythenshawe Hospital where he is believed to be in a stable condition.

As a result of the collision, Pickmere Lane was closed in both directions while an accident investigation took place.

Inspector Carlos Brunes said: “Investigations into the collision are currently in their early stages and I would urge anyone with any information to call us on 101.

“As part of the investigation I’m specifically keen to speak to the driver of silver van which was seen in the area at the time of the collision as we believe they may hold vital information in relation to the investigation.

“The van is believed to have been 16 plate Ford Transit Connect van and is not believed to have had any markings on it.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 446 of 25/7/2017.