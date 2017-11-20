Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are appealing for information from the public after burglars again targeted a charity shop in Northwich .

The incident occurred sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday, November 18 and 8am today (Monday, November 20), when an unknown offender tried to break into the Age UK charity shop in Witton Street.

Police say the suspect attempted to gain access to the store by smashing a door panel at the front of the store but was unsuccessful.

Detective Constable Martin Tarpey said: “This is the fourth time in the past three months that this store has been targeted, which is simply despicable.

“Thankfully, the offender responsible for the previous three incidents has been convicted of burglary and he is currently behind bars.

“On this occasion the suspect was unsuccessful in their attempts to access the store and fled the scene empty handed. However, they caused significant damage to the door which will cost hundreds of pounds to repair.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are currently ongoing and as part of this I’m keen to hear from anyone who has visited Northwich over the weekend and believes they have witnessed anything suspicious.

“I would urge anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 143 of 20/11/2017. Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”