Police have released CCTV images of a man alleged to have stolen a charity box from a Subway store in Northwich .

Cheshire police have released CCTV images of the man they wish to speak to about the incident, which happened at about 5.40pm on Thursday, May 11 at Subway on Cheshire Avenue in Lostock Gralam.

The man is alleged to have picked up a charity box from the counter and tried to hide it behind his clothing before leaving the store.

Investigating officer PC Paul Gilchrest said: “It’s sad to see that somebody has stooped so low as to steal a charity box and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and as part of the investigation I’m keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image.

“I’d appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact the team here at Northwich on 101.”



Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting occurrence number 071714796. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .