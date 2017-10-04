Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) has reported positive retail and visitor figures for 2017 so far as the town continues to attract more footfall.

The number of empty units within the town centre has fallen when compared to 2016 and over ten new businesses have opened within the last 12 months too.

On top of this there has been a substantial increase in footfall within Northwich when compared to last year and total visitor movements are well up as well.

This is according to BID manager Jane Hough who spoke at the Northwich Rotary Club meeting last week about the current landscape within the town centre.

She said: “Everyone is waiting for updates on the Barons Quay development however there is plenty of good news within Northwich and many reasons to be positive.

“Over the last 12 months vacancy rates in the town centre have dropped by 23% and we’ve seen 13 new businesses open their doors over the same period too.

“Four traders – Temples Letting, Kanya Bistro, Optisavers and Solutions 24-7 - have also expanded during that time.”

Jane also revealed how more people than ever are now visiting Northwich for their recreational and shopping needs.

She said: “Since January 2017 over 2.5 million people have been into the town centre and Barons Quay development and footfall is up 85% when compared to the same time last year.

“The figures aren’t surprising to me though when you look at all the great businesses we have here in Northwich and the improved offer in terms of leisure and recreation too.

“The final piece of the jigsaw is Barons Quay but I’m still very positive about the future of Northwich – things are definitely heading in the right direction.”

Away from stats and figures, Jane was keen to remind everyone that the date for this year’s Christmas Extravaganza has now been revealed with Northwich set to be transformed into a winter wonderland.

“This year’s festive offering comes to town on Saturday, November 25 and we’re confident that it’ll be the biggest and best yet.

“With attractions for the whole family alongside crowd-pleasers such as the light switch-on and spectacular firework display it’s an event not to be missed. Make sure you’ve got the date in your diary.”