Residents at HC-One’s Daneside Court in Northwich recently welcomed some special feathered visitors to the home.

Pams Owls visited Daneside Court Residents who were delighted by the visitors and had the opportunity to hold and touch the owls.

They were also given some insight into how they live.

For those residents not able to join in with the group session the owls paid a personal visit to them, so that nobody missed out.

HC One Daneside Court Care home managerJo Farrell said: “Our residents love having visitors and our ‘feathered friends’, the owl certainly provided a wonderful afternoon of entertainment and therapy for residents!”

HC-One managing director Glen Mason added: “It sounds as if resident’s at Daneside Court Care Home had a great afternoon with a visit from ‘Pams Owls’. “Organising memorable events like this is an important part of how HC-One provides the kindest care. Resident’s at Daneside Court have certainly had a great summer of weekly trips out, which is great.”