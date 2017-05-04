Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoppers at the Tesco Superstore on Manchester Road in Northwich are being encouraged to support a fundraising head shave in tribute to a loving brother and to raise money for Cancer Research.

Brothers Stephen and Eric Roberts have been inseparable since a young age and have always looked alike - with people often mistaking them for twins.

Older sibling Eric, 60, was recently diagnosed with leukaemia and after losing his hair following intensive chemotherapy treatments, younger brother Stephen wanted to do something to help.

The 56-year-old will take the plunge and shave all his hair off on Friday, May 5 outside his place of work, in a bid to ensure he still looks like his brother, whom he cites as his best friend.

All money raised from his live head shave will be donated to North West Cancer Research to fund life-saving cancer research projects.

Stephen said: “I was absolutely devastated when Eric gave me the news he had leukaemia.

“We only found out eight weeks ago, after he went to his doctors with cold and flu symptoms which didn’t go away.

“A blood test confirmed it was leukaemia and he was sent straight to the hospital for an emergency blood transfusion.

“Over the past eight weeks Eric has been through a lot, but he’s been incredibly strong and faced everything that has been thrown at him with tremendous character and dignity. He’s been on week release from hospital this week and we’ve been lucky enough to spend some quality time together on some of our hobbies.

“We’ve always looked very similar and I didn’t want his illness to change this, so in act of solidarity and to cheer him up I decided to shave all my hair off and I will continue to do so until his grows back.

“I’ve been growing it out as much as I can and I hope that as many people as possible will come down to the Tesco on Manchester Road to support me and give as much as they can. The money I raise will hopefully help prevent others from going through what my brother has had to.

“Unfortunately Eric won’t be there on the day as he’ll be undergoing chemotherapy but we’ll take lots of videos and pictures to share with him and hopefully he’ll like my new look.”

Stephen has already raised a staggering £540 thanks to the support of family and friends as well as his local pub The Red Lion.

He has set up a just giving page and hopes to raise more than £1,000 for North West Cancer Research.

North West Cancer Research has committed to funding more than £13 million worth of research over the next five years.

Fundraising manager at the charity, Bobby Magee, said: “This is a wonderful example of brotherly love and how the support of families and loved ones is really important for people facing cancer.

“We wish Stephen the best of luck in his challenge and we look forward to seeing the before and after transformation! As a charity, we rely on the support of fundraisers like Stephen, every penny they raise will support research which will help us beat cancer sooner.”

If you want to support Stephen and his brother, visit the Tesco Superstore, Manchester Road, Northwich on Friday, May 5 at 1pm.

You can donate via his Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/Stephen-Roberts39 or by texting HEAD51£5 to 70070 to donate £5.