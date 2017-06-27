Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) has delivered another project to bring extra colour and brightness to the centre of town.

Northwich Town Council has installed vibrant additions in the form of planters, bunting and hanging baskets on behalf of Northwich BID and made a financial contribution towards some of the hanging baskets.

(Photo: UGC)

The flowers can be found on Chester Way, Venables Road, London Road, Weaver Way and the trading estate on Old Warrington Road/Witton Street.

The investment into the planters, baskets, bedding and bunting is all part of the BID’s plan to create a greener and cleaner Northwich and to make it an even more enjoyable, calming and peaceful environment to shop and socialise in.

(Photo: UGC)

Northwich BID officer Mark Henshaw hopes visitors to the town enjoy the floral additions and has thanked the town council for its help with the project.

He said: “We’ve funded this project because we feel these flowers will help add vibrancy to the town centre and greener and cleaner is an objective we’re passionate about delivering on.

“This is the latest in a long line of projects we have delivered to improve the aesthetics of Northwich.

(Photo: UGC)

“We’ve had positive feedback around Pocket Park, the walled garden hoarding on Witton Street and also on the subway turret near the Memorial Court – hopefully this initiative can have the same effect.

“I’d also like to say thank you to Northwich Town Council for installing and planting the flowers and for also contributing funding for extra hanging baskets.”