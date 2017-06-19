Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has suffered 'life-changing' injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital following a road collision in Northwich .

Police have arrested a 53-year-old man from Poland on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving above the drink drive limit following the incident which happened on the A533 Moulton Bypass in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 19).

The A533 was closed in both directions between the junctions of Peckmill and Road One roundabouts whilst officers dealt with the collision, which involved a Grey Seat Ibiza and a Black Mercedes heavy goods vehicle.

'Serious but stable'

The driver of the Seat, a 50-year-old woman from Winsford, was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with life changing injuries, where her condition is described as serious but stable.



The driver was uninjured and was arrested at the scene. He is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.



The road was re-opened at approximately 4.30am.



Anyone with any information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 33 of 19/6/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 .