Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Industrial action by Northern Rail could affect train passengers travelling from Chester or Ellesmere Port tomorrow.

Staff are taking part in their third 24-hour strike in two months on Friday (April 28).

The RMT union has called for the walkout as the dispute over plans to bring in driver-only trains remains unresolved.

Once again Northern, who usually carry passengers to Manchester from Chester, are cutting their services down to running between the city and Altrincham.

They are not running anything out of Ellesmere Port, Frodsham or Helsby.

In total the operator will be able to put on about 40% of its usual trains.

Northern workers had previously walked out on March 13 and April 8.

On previous strike days Merseyrail staff have also been involved, but the Wirral Line is unaffected this time round.

What do the RMT say?

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said the responsibility for the disruption 'lies wholly with the company'.

He said: "We are angry and frustrated that Arriva have thrown out a perfectly reasonable proposal to invite the DfT to join us in three way talks aimed at finding a solution.



“The public, who support RMT’s campaign for a guarantee of a guard on their trains, will be appalled that Arriva Rail North have failed yet again to offer any kind of progress whatsoever in the talks and have instead opted to try and bulldoze through their plans regardless.

"It is that flagrant disregard for the safety issues at the heart of the dispute which leaves us with no option but to press ahead with the campaign of strike action.

“The union continues to remain available for meaningful discussions with the company in order to seek a satisfactory resolution to the on-going dispute.”

What do Northern Rail say?

Richard Allan, deputy managing director of Northern deputy managing director Richard Allan said they were 'disappointed' by the latest strike action.

He said: "More than anything, we are sorry for the disruption it will again cause our customers, but we have robust contingency plans in place to keep our customers on the move where possible.

“Everyone has a big role to plan in shaping our modernisation plans.

"There is a lot to discuss and we urge RMT to get back round the table with an open mind as soon as possible. In addition to protecting jobs and current pay, we are also willing to offer future, annual pay reviews for existing conductors if we can agree a deal with RMT.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.