The Government’s Northern Powerhouse minister says a £170m energy park at Ince will attract ‘significant investment’.

Andrew Percy MP helped launch the ‘game-changing’ Protos project on Friday (January 27).

The site will feature a biomass plant capable of powering 40,000 homes and an Energy from Waste (EfW) facility which converts waste to sustainable energy.

Frodsham Wind Farm also falls under its banner.

Protos has been picked out as one of 13 ‘key projects’ for the Government’s so-called Northern Powerhouse agenda.

Mr Percy said: “The energy sector is pivotal to our industrial strategy, ensuring the country has the infrastructure it needs to support economic growth long into the future.

“I’m delighted the new Protos energy hub, right at the heart of the Northern Powerhouse, which will help create skilled jobs and attract significant interest for the region.”

A total of £170m has already been invested in Protos with opportunities for a further £500m.

It is estimated it will create 3,000 jobs and open up opportunities alongside the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park.

Protos managing director Myles Kitcher said: “Protos is a game-changer for the region and we are proud to be at the heart of energising the north’s industrial strategy.

“The Minister’s recognition is a real vote of confidence in our important role in delivering the Northern Powerhouse.

“As a hub for energy generators and industry, we’re already showing how Protos can be a regional and national centre of excellence which can drive growth and attract national investment.”

Combined with Alderley Park near Macclesfield and Birchwood in Warrington it will form the ‘Cheshire Science Corridor’.

