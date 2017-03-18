Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care home in Norley has been placed in special measures after inspectors found it was ‘not safe’ – despite residents insisting they felt ‘safe as houses’.

Mount Pleasant Residential Home, on Finger Post Lane, has been given an inadequate rating overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an unannounced visit by its inspectors in early January.

After an inspection in May 2016, the watchdog found that the privately-run service required improvements in relation to the management of medicines, record-keeping and overall governance.

Now inspectors have ordered that ‘significant improvements’ are made within six months or the provider faces being prevented from operating the service.

The CQC observed that some changes have been made but the home still did not demonstrate full compliance with the Health and Social Care Act during the latest inspection.

It was rated inadequate for safety and leadership, and requiring improvement in how effective, caring and responsive it is.

Inspectors found that risks to people’s health, welfare and safety were not always identified and planned for, and that accidents and incidents were not monitored effectively.

Care plans and supporting documentation did not always accurately reflect the care needs of the people who used the service, meaning that people were at risk of not receiving the right care and support from staff less familiar with their needs.

Although there was reporting of accidents, incidents and low level safeguarding returns, no analysis had taken place of these events.

Furthermore, it was found that the registered provider did not have robust systems in place to monitor the overall safety and effectiveness of the service and to mitigate risks.

A report released by the CQC states: “Many of our findings during this inspection had not been identified by the registered provider or registered manager as a cause for concern.”

But on a more positive note, inspectors said it was clear from their observations and discussions that there were sufficient staff on duty to meet resident’s needs and that ‘people were treated with dignity and there was genuine warmth and affection displayed by staff towards them’.

'Every confidence'

The report revealed that ‘people, without exception, were full of praise about the service’ offered at Mount Pleasant.

The report went on to say: “People who used the service told us that they felt safe and cared for. Comments included “I’m as safe as houses here”, “I have never been safer”, “My family can relax knowing that I am safe and well looked after” and “I have every confidence in the staff”. Relatives we spoke with shared this view of the service and expressed no concerns about the safety of the care delivered.”

The Care Quality Commission will undertake another inspection of Mount Pleasant within six months.