The hunt is on for Cheshire Woman of the Year 2018.

The Cheshire Woman of the Year Award has been recognising some amazing women since 1984 and has raised more than £285,000 to help children across Cheshire and Wirral.

The award gives recognition to women from all walks of life who have shown great personal courage, achieved outstanding professional success or given exceptional service to their local community.

Chair of the Cheshire Woman Award committee Sylvia Cheater MBE said: “The Cheshire Woman of the Year celebration is a way of paying tribute to all the women across the region who have made a real difference to their communities: many are unsung heroines.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors it also raises much needed funds for the NSPCC.

“In the current economic climate the need is even greater. All the money raised is used to help children and families in Cheshire and Wirral – including support for ChildLine.”

Community fundraising manager for the NSPCC Deborah Sefton said: “I would encourage anyone who is inspired by an amazing woman they know to nominate them for the Cheshire Woman Award 2018.

“Over the years a truly remarkable group of women have been recognised by the committee and much needed funds have been raised for the NSPCC too.

“Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to reach even more vulnerable children when they need us the most – whether it’s through Childline, our Helpline, in schools or one of our therapeutic service centres.”

A nominated woman should live, work or have been born in Cheshire – including Wirral.

She can be nominated for her contribution to her community, personal courage or outstanding professional achievement.

For more information or to nominate someone for Cheshire Woman of the Year 2018 visit www.cheshirewomanaward.org.uk

Nominations must be received by Monday, January 9 2018.