There will be no toll booths on the Mersey Gateway bridge.

So-called ‘merseyflow’ will instead use a number plate reading system which eliminates the need to stop and should speed up journeys.

A charge of £2 for every journey across the new bridge as well as the existing Silver Jubilee bridge was announced in January.

Only Halton residents will be able to use it for free, a move which was branded a ‘broken promise’ for people in Cheshire West.

Pre-registering with merseyflow will net you a 10% discount.

There will also be the option of signing up for a monthly pass worth £90 unlimited or £60 for off-peak trips only.

Merseyflow managing director Anthony Alicastro said: “For the vast majority of people, registering with merseyflow will be the best way to get the best discount on the tolls.

“People living outside of Halton who drive a small car or a van will have two options to reduce the cost of the toll

“They can register for a pre-pay merseyflow account, which will save up to 10% on the cost of each trip.

“Or they can sign up for a monthly pass, which will cap the cost of travel.”

The Mersey Gateway crossing the river between Runcorn and Widnes is expected to open in autumn 2017. Once it is finished the Silver Jubilee will be closed for 12 months for ‘repairs and improvements’.

Chester MP Chris Matheson said commuters needing to use the toll bridge will ‘need a hefty pay rise just to stand still’.

Registered merseyflow users will automatically get a 5% (10p) discount on every crossing.

You can go a step further and get 10% off, reducing the fee to £1.80, if you attach a special sticker to your windscreen so your vehicle can be identified as registered as you cross.

Monthly passes apply to car and small van drivers only.

Blue Badge holders can cross both bridges for free once they have successfully registered and paid a £5 one-off registration fee.

For more information visit the merseyflow website here.

