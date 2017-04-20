Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour’s Ben Powell is back on Cheshire West and Chester Council after being elected to serve the Blacon community following a by-election.

The vacancy arose due to the resignation of Cllr Powell’s long-standing Labour colleague Reggie Jones whose family circumstances have changed.

Cllr Powell secured 1,556 votes giving him a 982 majority over his nearest rival, 25-year-old Tory candidate Jack Jackson.

Polling the third highest number of votes was Steve Ingram, a former UK Independence Party (UKIP) Chester parliamentary candidate, who stood as an independent.

He was followed by the Lib Dems ’ Lizzie Jewkes who polled just 70 votes. Mrs Jewkes was this week revealed as her party's parliamentary candidate for the City of Chester constituency in the June 8 General Election.

Winning candidate Mr Powell, 29, who lives in Handbridge , said: “I'm really pleased that the people of Blacon have endorsed the Labour council and the hard work of the Labour MP. We ran a very positive campaign based upon our record in Blacon over the last few years since we've been in control of the council."

It comes as no surprise that Cllr Powell retained the seat for Labour as it is regarded as a safe seat for the party.

But Labour council leader Samantha Dixon will nevertheless sleep easier in her bed tonight given her party enjoys an overall majority of just one.

And Chester's Labour MP Chris Matheson, who turned up at the end of the night, said: "It's a fantastic result for Labour and a great start to our general election campaign."

Mr Powell, who represented St Paul’s ward in Ellesmere Port between 2011 and 2015, had taken a break from the council to pursue stand-up comedy in London.

He had not expected to be back in the political spotlight quite so soon but feels ready having fulfilled his ambition of being on the same bill as his hero Stewart Lee when the opportunity arose.

He works as a researcher for Ellesmere Port & Neston Labour MP Justin Madders , who is shadow health minister in Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s team.

Turn-out was extremely low at 25.4%. This compares to 61.2% at the 2015 combined general and local election indicating voters were not enthused by Prime Minister Thersea May's decision to go to the polls this summer. The count was held at CWaC's HQ building in Chester city centre where council chief executive Gerald Meehan was returning officer.

Blacon is also represented by Labour councillors Marie Nelson and Carol Gahan.

The composition of the current council is 38 Labour, 36 Conservatives and one Independent. Cheshire West and Chester Council members will next face the electorate in May, 2019.