No visible progress has been made in rejuvenating Chester ’s long-neglected Dee House almost a year since a deal was announced to transform the Georgian building into a hotel, restaurant and visitor centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) has revealed that a survey has not even been carried out at the grade II-listed property since the partnership with Daniel Thwaites plc was announced last September.

However, Thwaites insist slow progress is being made ‘behind the scenes’.

Lack of progress has been jumped on by businessman Adam Dandy who ran a well-supported petition offering an alternative vision which would see Dee House demolished to allow part of the other half of the amphitheatre on which it sits to be excavated.

He posted on Twitter: “1 year on, is Dee House just too expensive to fix?“

Chester Archaeological Society took an opposing stance saying Dee House was ‘an important part of Chester’s history’. “That is why it is listed,” said one of their tweets.

But the society also sounded a pessimistic note in stating: “Thwaites supposedly doing more surveys, but inevitably one wonders whether project on back burner and they will walk away.”

A well known Chester Twitter account posted: “Worrying, as it could end up like this for decades now.”

A statement issued by CWaC appears to raise more questions than it provides answers.

Cllr Louise Gittins , cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “The original plans were for survey work to be carried out on Dee House at the beginning of this year. However due to the complex issues with the building the amount of work required is far more detailed than expected.

“We are keen to progress with this work and have been finalising specifications. We hope that the survey work can now be carried out within the next few months.

“Subject to the results of the survey, detailed plans can then be produced by Thwaites to bring the building back to life and create a new hotel, restaurant and interpretation area for the amphitheatre. The plans will be shared as part of a public consultation.”

Rick Bailey, chief executive officer at Thwaites, said: "We are continuing to work with the council to bring Dee House back to life. Whilst progress has been a bit slower than expected due to the complexity of the project, work is progressing behind the scenes."